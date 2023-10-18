Girls hockey gears up

The Fort Frances High Muskie girls hockey team hosted an exhibition series with the Thunder Bay Queens, St. Thomas Aquinas Saints and the Dryden Eagles last weekend. The Muskie girls looked good only dropping their opening game 5-2 to the Queens. They went on to beat the Saints 4-2, the Queens 3-0 in a second game and capped the weekend off with a 7-2 win over the Eagles on Sunday. The NORWOSSA regular season begins later in November after court sports wrap up, but the Muskie girls have a full schedule of exhibition games over the next few weeks with trips to Winnipeg and Minnesota on tap.