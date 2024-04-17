 

Friends, fun and flapjacks

17 April 2024
- Robin McCormick photos

The first seniors breakfast was a hit, with nearly 80 seniors gathering for pancakes, eggs and sausage. It was so popular, a second breakfast date is already in the works. From top, Henry Miller and Alexis Miller-Norris enjoyed some father-daughter time; Reg and Margie Weeks chat over coffee; three of the happy kitchen helpers (L-R) Pat Loshaw, Elaine Hughes and Francine Girard. Bob McTavish, Jim Belluz, Bernie Rittau and Steve Loshaw were also in the kitchen crew, along with many other volunteers.

