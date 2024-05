FFMHA Awards

The Fort Frances Minor Hockey Association held its year-end awards banquet Sunday evening, to honour players from across the league. Clock- wise from right, Brayden Neurinski, MVP U11AA, Lincoln Gascogne, MVP U11, Keaton Cooper and Duncan Hill, MVPs U15AA, Gavin Hanson, League Most Dedicated Milton Strachan Award, U9.

FFMHA AWARD WINNERS

U7 Most Sportsmanlike team- The Jets

U9

League MVP – Westyn Yerxa League Most Dedicated Milton Strachan Award

Gavin Hanson

DC Giants

Most Improved – Weston McComb Most Sportsmanlike – Yannick Schmidt

Fort Frances GM Frostbite

Most Improved – Chase Tkachyk Most Sportsmanlike – Beau Huntley

Armstrong Crushers

Most Improved – Declan Mitchell Most Sportsmanlike – Beau Dennis

Westland Sharks

Most Improved – Raina Summersett-Calder-La- vasseur

Most Sportsmanlike – Kingston Fisher

U11

League MVP – Lincoln Gascogne League MVP Defense – Logan Dallas League MVP Goalie – Asher Bodnar

Causeway Cougars:

Most Improved- Maddox Spuzak Sportsmanship- Nolan Kadikoff Most Dedicated- Tripp Councillor

Green Pro Tar Cats:

Most Improved: Brody Ozanne Sportsmanship: Kieran Mellick Most Dedicated: Hunter Plante

Rainy Lake Attack:

Most Improved: Chase Schallock Sportsmanship: Brenner Bagacki Most Dedicated: Bode Coyle

U11 AA

MVP Brayden Neurinski

Most dedicated Cohen Strachan

Hahkala Perseverance Award Eva Mosbeck

U13 A

MVP Maverick Wall

Most Valuable Defence Arthur Cox Most Valuable Goalie Carter Lundgren Rookie of the Year Clayton French

Most Improved Player Corgan Pattison Most Sportsmanlike – Andrew Fitzgerald

U13 AA

MVP Nash Dolyny

Most Valuable Defence Allister Knutsen Rookie of the Year Cruz Egan

Herb Cridland Award for Most Dedicated Kolby Wood

Most Sportsmanlike Peyten Ducharme

Hakala Perseverance Award Gianna Gushulak

U15 A

MVP Landon Medewchuk

MVP Defense Frankie Jo Smith

MVP Goalie Ayanna Savage

Rookie of the Year Grayson Wright

Most Improved Player Warren McFayden Most Sportsmanlike Keifer McKinnon

U15 AA

MVP Keaton Cooper & Duncan Hill

Most Dedicated Gage McKinnon & Jakobe Kempf

Hahkala Perseverance Award Drake Bodnar