FFHS Muskies keep Dryden Eagles on the ground

Willem Kirk sends a pass to Blake Kreger as they cross centre ice with a Dryden player in hot pursuit. Kirk scored two of the Muskies seven goals on the way to a 7-2 rout of the Eagles in NORWOSSA play on Tuesday night. The Muskies currently sit top of the standings with five wins and an overtime loss despite a rash of injuries to key players. The rookies have stepped up, with Trent Friesen picking up a pair of goals along with singles from Racin Witherspoon, Ashton Armstrong, and Ozzy Hanson. Jarrett Aucoin stood tall be- tween the pipes for the win. Their next game is Sunday Jan. 28 at home against Red Lake.