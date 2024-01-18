Local Sports Photo Gallery

FFHS Muskies keep Dryden Eagles on the ground

fftimes 18 January 2024

Willem Kirk sends a pass to Blake Kreger as they cross centre ice with a Dryden player in hot pursuit. Kirk scored two of the Muskies seven goals on the way to a 7-2 rout of the Eagles in NORWOSSA play on Tuesday night. The Muskies currently sit top of the standings with five wins and an overtime loss despite a rash of injuries to key players. The rookies have stepped up, with Trent Friesen picking up a pair of goals along with singles from Racin Witherspoon, Ashton Armstrong, and Ozzy Hanson. Jarrett Aucoin stood tall be- tween the pipes for the win. Their next game is Sunday Jan. 28 at home against Red Lake.

Next Post

Photo Gallery

Memorial Sports Centre pool update

Thu Jan 18 , 2024
Progress on upgrades and repairs at the Memorial Sports Centre pool are continuing, as viewed in these photos originally posted to the Memorial Sports Centre Facebook page. The photos include in progress shots form November 8, 2023 and January 8, 2024, with the post noting that the new air ventilation […]

Notice: ob_end_flush(): Failed to send buffer of zlib output compression (0) in /home/fftimes/public_html/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5373