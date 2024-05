The FFHS Muskie girls hockey team held their annual awards ceremony on Monday, April 29, 2024, at the FFHS cafeteria. The players, their families and other team volunteers had the oppor- tunity celebrate the past season and departing seniors. Awards were presented by head coach Shane Bliss and assistant coaches Jordan Larson and Taylor Croswell.

FFHS Muskie Maddy Bliss was deemed the team’s Most Valuable Player for the 2023-2024 hockey season as selected by her teammates, earning her the prestigious Frank “Ike” Eizenoph Memorial Award. Bliss was also selected as the team’s MVP for the 2022-2023 season. Graduating Senior Muskies line up for a group photo. From left, Hayden Allam, Isabelle Tanguay, Courtney McCoy, Kiera Fairnington, Karsyn McQuaker and Maddy Bliss. Ophelia Lucas-Engberg was recognized with the Shirley Ann Fowler Memorial Award for the Most Dedicated Player. Marissa Kenney was presented with the Most Sportsmanlike Player award for the FFHS Muskie 2023-2024 season. Avery Sinclair received the Coaches Award for her work and performance during this year’s hockey season. Bella Fry received the Rookie of the Year Award during Monday night’s award ceremony. Karsyn McQuaker was recognized as the team’s Most Improved Player this season. Courtney McCoy was the recipient of this year’s Scott Clendenning Memorial Award.