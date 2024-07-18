FFCBC Boat Parade helps kick off fishing festivities

It’s always a highlight of the summer when anglers taking part in the Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship hit the road and take their boats on parade for their fans, and last night was no exception as dozens of boats made their way down Front Street from the Big Tent all the way to La Verendrye General Hospital. Tournament fishing got underway this morning with flights of boats taking off on their quest to find the big bass that will help them take the top prize. Today’s activities include a Children’s Magic Show at 12:30 p.m. and An Evening of Magic and Mentalism beginning at 8:00 p.m., both by Winnipeg performer Paul Andrich. Friday night will feature the annual Quest for the Best competition, and Saturday evening will feature music from Pop Vegas.