Festival of rock

Go Figure, comprised of guitarist Ryan Brown, left, singer Theodore Donaldson, drummer and writer Damien Hunt and bassist Lucas Hendrix, performed a pair of songs during the morning instrumental session of the Rainy River District festival of the Performing Arts on Monday, April 15, 2024. The band played an original song, as well as a cover of The Clash classic “Should I Stay or Should I Go.” The Festival continues this week with English and French drama and Anishinaabemowin categories. The Festival highlights concert will be held on Thursday, May 2, 2024, at the Townshend Theatre.