Family takes centre ice for Lakers

Above, Lakers forwards Brady Krentz (Left) and Trevor Sanderson pose with their billets Sandy and Josie Tibbs. The many players’ parents were in the stands as the Lakers honoured parents and billets last weekend.

Dylan Wedward, top right, scored the first and last goals for the Lakers as they beat the Sioux Lookout Bombers in the opening game of a pair against the Bombers last weekend. Krentz scored the middle tally for the Lakers.

The game was a chippy affair that saw 19 penalties called including multiple fighting majors. On Saturday night the Lakers kept it close but dropped a 4-2 decision.