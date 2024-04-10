Family Night hits the ice

The Border Skating Club showed off their year’s work with a Family Night themed exhibition, on Sunday, April 7. Family and Friends were treated to a fun, fast-paced show, which included choreographed group and solo performances. Above, is a No Rules Night “Sugar Rush” performance; right, was graduating senior Abbi Hasbargen’s final performance as a student with Border Skating Club, with the theme Board Game Blast. Her future plans are to attend University, to earn a Physical Therapy degree. Below right, is a colourful Splatter Paint Party, and below left, skaters warmed up the crowds with their opening number.