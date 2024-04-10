 

Family Night hits the ice

10 April 2024
- Allan Bradbury photos

The Border Skating Club showed off their year’s work with a Family Night themed exhibition, on Sunday, April 7. Family and Friends were treated to a fun, fast-paced show, which included choreographed group and solo performances. Above, is a No Rules Night “Sugar Rush” performance; right, was graduating senior Abbi Hasbargen’s final performance as a student with Border Skating Club, with the theme Board Game Blast. Her future plans are to attend University, to earn a Physical Therapy degree. Below right, is a colourful Splatter Paint Party, and below left, skaters warmed up the crowds with their opening number.

Cousineau Real Estate
Subscribe
Your Ad Here
Who's Online?
Times Web Design
Login to the Digital Edition