Expo a success

The annual Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce Business and Community Expo was a huge success, with hundreds turning out to see a range of businesses, services and organiza- tions. Above, the Make a Big Splash Committee was on hand to show off designs. Top left, the Fort Frances Voyageur Lions held their Bail or Jail, with all funds going towards the park. Fort Frances Fire and Rescue was on hand with its brand new fire truck, left. Other attrac- tions included the LaVerendrye Hospital Auxiliary Rockin’ for a Reason, bouncy castles, a flight simulator, car displays, pizza, tea, a kids’ play area and more!