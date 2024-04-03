Easter Egg-Stravaganza brings holiday joy to downtown Fort Frances

The annual Kiwanis Club Easter Egg-Stravaganza brought hundreds of people to downtown Fort Frances to make a tour of local businesses for all kinds of Easter goodies on Saturday, March 30, 2024. Participants received a map from Kiwanis Club members and RBC employees, and stopped off at businesses like Buck or Two, Hallett Brewing, Holmlund Financial, Northwoods Gallery and Gifts, Shoppers Drug Mart and many more, with even more volunteers at the Rainy Lake Square to lend their support and even offer facepainting to keep everyone in the Easter mood.