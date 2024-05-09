 

Cookies supporting health care close to home

9 May 2024
– Ken Kellar photo

Tim Horton’s Fort Frances manager Karan Singh, left, owner Kamal Uppal, Riverside Founda- tion for Health Care director Allison Cox, Riverside Foundation for Health Care board chair Tyler Cousineau and Tim Horton’s Fort Frances assistant manager Jass Singh posed for a photo following the donation of the proceeds of Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign, which ran from April 29 to May 5, 2024. The campaign raised a grand total of $13,054 from the sale of cookies at the store, which has been donated to Riverside Foundation in order to assist them in continuing to support health care close to home.

