BP Laker of the Month

Fort Frances Laker Landon Lowes accepted a gift card from Boston Pizza, as the BP Player of the Month. Lowes plays forward for the team, joining last year as an affiliate. He was one of the first players to be signed this season.

Lowes and his fellow Lakers will be joined this Saturday, November 16, by the Out of the Cold- FF Homelessness Committee, which will be wrapping up their No Place Like Home Campaign. The Committee will be there to share information and awareness, and accept donations of winter hats, socks and mittens. Puck drops at 7:15 p.m. in the Ice for Kids Arena.