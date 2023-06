Despite a hard fought battle in the championship game, the Muskie boys lost 2-1 to the Beaver Brae Broncos last week. The boys earned a bye to the championship game during the regular season after beating Sioux North 9-0.

Aiden “Jeano” Jean (left, above) makes his presence known. Noah McPherson (top right), redirects a ball away. Seamus Barkley (right) chases a dump-in ball.

—Daniel Adam and Allan Bradbury photos