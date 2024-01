Siblings Trevor Bonot and Jackie McCormick, left, took the top spot in the NOCA Mixed Doubles Provincials for Northern Ontario over the weekend at their home rink of the Stratton Curling Club. They had three wins and one loss in round robin play. Coming in second were Chris Silver and Tori Beaudry, above, out of the Fort Frances rink, who had a 2-2 record. Placing third were Manon Paquett and David Daoust, from Sudbury.