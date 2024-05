Dozens of people flocked to the edges of town limits to catch a glimpse of the Aurora Borealis over the weekend. The rainy weather cleared and the lights were strong around the world on Friday night as many headed out to the Noden Causeway to get way from light pollution and catch a glimpse of the colourful light show. The display was the result of one of the largest solar storms in recent memory and the lights were seen as far south as Argentina.