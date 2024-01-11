Artistry and history collide at Museum

This beaded leather jacket will be on display as part of the Tied Together exhibit at the Fort Frances Museum and Cultural Centre starting this Friday. The jacket belonged to Bill Noden after whom the Noden Causeway is named. The exhibit features contemporary and traditional examples of beading done by artists in the area as well as from the collections of the Fort Frances Museum and the Kay-nah-chi-wah-nung Historical Centre who have partnered together for the display. For more about the exhibit see page B1 of yesterdays Fort Frances Times.