Another win for the Muskies

The Fort Frances High School Muskies defeated the Tec Voc Hornets 40 – 8 in Winnipeg High School league action on Friday, Sept. 15, in Winnipeg.

The Muskie defense played another strong game keeping the Hornets off the scoreboard until very late in the game.

The Muskie rushing attack produced touchdowns by Ben Huziak and Kel Cameron.

Quarterback Parker Booth threw touchdown passes to receivers Seamus Barkley and Hayden Beckett. Beckett booted three field goals and converted all four Muskie touchdowns.

The victory upped the Muskies record to two wins and no losses. The Muskies are back in Winnipeg this Friday September 22 to play St. Norbert.

The Muskies celebrate their 75 years of football at the Homecoming Game on Thursday September 28. There will be a special ceremony at halftime to salute former football coaches, officials, players and equipment managers.

GO MUSKIES!