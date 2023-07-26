Another Bass Tournament weekend in the books

After three full days of fishing, and a whole handful of afternoon and evening events, the 2023 Fort Fran-ces Canadian Bass Championship has come to a close. Things kicked off with the teen dance on Wednesday night before the first day of fishing, as well as the rock show performance from Goodnight Sunrise and Skye Wallace on Thursday. Friday saw more exciting fishing action as well as the return of Quest for the Best, before the Championship wrapped up on Saturday, crowning its new champions and winding things down with Some Shitty Cover Band out of Minneapolis.