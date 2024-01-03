Annual Sunset Country Squash Club Boxing Day tourny crowns new champs

Boxing Day Squash Tournament

A handful of passionate contenders turned out to the Memorial Sports Centre on Boxing Day to take part in the Sunset Country Squash Club’s 40th Annual Boxing Day Tournament. With dozens of games played, only a few players could come out on top. Clockwise from top left: Colin Drombolis, left, triumphs over Jason Kabel three games to one for the Men’s A Open; Jeff Wright, left, edges out Jeff Gustafson three games to two for the Men’s A; Josh Councillor, left, rallies over Andrew Hanson three games to two for the Men’s B; Mike Canfield takes the win over Carter Payne three games to zero for the Men’s C. The club is also gearing up for its 36th Annual Tournament, presented by La Place Rendez-Vous and sponsors and running at the Memorial Sports Centre on January 12, 13 and 14, 2023.