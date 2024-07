The Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship officially launched this morning, with boats hitting the water to catch the big prize. The tournament is one of the biggest in the region, with a prize board of $69,600. There’s plenty happening under the Big Tent, including concerts, Quest for the Best, a beer garden, great food and the weigh-ins. For the full schedule of events, check out the Bass insert in yesterday’s Times, or check out canadianbass.com.