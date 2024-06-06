 

An enchanted evening

6 June 2024
- Allan Bradbury photo

Fort Frances High School students pose by the waterfront of Point Park on Saturday, June1, 2024 as part of the school’s Grand March and Prom festivities. The festivities included a Rainycrest Grand March, which is a long-running and beloved part of the day, offering the residents at the Long-Term Care Home the chance to celebrate the day with students, followed by a Grand March at Townshend Theatre and a dinner and dance. For more photos from FFHS’ Grand March and Prom, see the June 5 edition of the Fort Frances Times.

