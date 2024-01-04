Alzheimer Awareness Month flag raising

Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas, left, Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River client services co-ordinator Mary O’Connor, centre, and supporters of the Alzheimer Society joined together on the afternoon of Wednesday, January 3, 2024, for the raising of the Alzheimer Society flag at the Fort Frances Civic Centre to mark the beginning of January as Alzheimer Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, the month is meant to raise awareness around Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia, as well as to combat the stigmas that still surround them among the public and even within the families of those diagnosed. The Alzheimer Society of Kenora-Rainy River will be holding a number of events throughout the district this month to help spread awareness and knowledge of Alzheimer’s Disease and other forms of dementia, including their fundraiser Forget-Me-Not Dinner, which is scheduled for Saturday, January 20, 2024, at La Place Rendez-Vous, with tickets on sale now at Northwoods Gallery and Gifts.