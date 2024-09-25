Allan brothers win Rainy River Walleye Tournament

The longer they stood on stage and the more teams from the day one top five whose hands they shook, the more Vince and Vance Allan were convinced they’d win. When day one leaders Pete Medved and Raymond King pulled four small fish out of their live well after their parade through the tent, the Allans knew for sure they’d taken the $25,000 grand prize.

The brothers – who were in 10th place after day one with a 8.88 lb bag – put up a big day two of 11.05 lbs to win. Medved and King after a day one bag of 12.07 lbs, which included the big fish of the day, only brought in 2.29 lbs on day two.

Oliver and Jason Gibbons came in second place with a total of 18.43 lbs thanks, in part, to bringing in the day two big fish.

After they’d hefted the newly minted Brent Anderson trophy, the Allan brothers spoke with the Times.

“At eleven o’clock or noon we thought we had a great chance,” Vince said. “We never thought we had it in the bag but we thought we had a really great chance, I told my brother at least a half dozen times ‘we’ve got a chance to win it all.’”

When they pulled in the largest of the four fish in their bag they got really excited, but they still weren’t sure.

“I’m still reeling at the fact we won,” Vance said.

While still on stage the brothers praised their fellow competitors for being good to fish around.

“I want to say that a couple of the teams around us were very, very respectful, and very great to fish around,” Vince said.

Before returning the microphone to the MC, Vince added:

“I’ve wanted to say this for 25 years – we came, we saw and we conquered.”

