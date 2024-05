He may not be THE Elvis, but Elvis tribute artist Adam T Elvis, had all the moves, costumes and songs to entertain a big crowd last Friday night at the Emo Legion. Above, Adam T Elvis croons a starstruck Carol Booth. His charis- matic charms weren’t lost on Elaine Hughes, top right, and Neila Booth, far right, a true Elvis Presley fan, got a special stage-side seat. Adam T Elvis is an award-winning Elvis tribute show from Manitoba.