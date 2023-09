Raymond King, left, and Pete Medved hoist the champion trophy after coming out on top of the 2023 Rainy River Walleye Tournament this Saturday, September 16, 2023. The team had a strong command of the field after the first day’s fishing and came in just ahead of the second place team to take the champion with .01 of a pound. For more on this weekends fishing, and other happenings at the tournament, see page B1.