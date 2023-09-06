Ontario Launches 2023 Excellence in Agriculture Program

Award celebrates innovations and advancements benefiting the sector and rural communities

The Government of Ontario is seeking nominations for the 2023 Excellence in Agriculture program. This initiative has been created to showcase the efforts, innovations, and achievements across the agriculture and food sector. The program recognizes individuals, businesses, and organizations that drive the industry forward, adopt new technologies and increase awareness across Ontario’s agri-food value chain.

The program is accepting applications until September 14, 2023. Winners will be announced in November at the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

“Ontario’s agriculture and food industry includes some of the most dedicated and innovative individuals provincewide,” said Lisa Thompson, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs. “The Excellence in Agriculture Awards will give recognition to the people in these industries that go above and beyond, setting the standard and leading by example to ensure we can continue to Grow Ontario!”

This initiative will celebrate innovations and advancements that benefit farmers, processors, industry organizations, and people and businesses across the sector.

“Ontario’s agriculture and food industry is built on a foundation created by the people who live it everyday, and this is their opportunity to be recognized for it,” said a release.

This year, the province is recognizing agricultural excellence in 11 categories:

Excellence in Food Processing

Excellence in Research and Innovation

Women’s Excellence

Youth Excellence

Excellence in Agri-Food Education

Northern Business Excellence

Indigenous-Owned Business or Community Excellence

Family Farm Excellence

Agri-Food Promotional Excellence

Supply Chain Excellence

Excellence in Agri-Food Talent Recruitment

Through this program, Ontario is celebrating local agri-food organizations, processors, youth, women, primary producers, Northern businesses, Indigenous businesses and communities, and agri-food businesses whose innovations are paving the way towards a more sustainable and lucrative agriculture and food industry.

To find out full details of the program and submit an application, visit https://www.ontario.ca/page/excellence-agriculture-program