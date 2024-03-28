Nominations open for Ontario Senior of the Year Award

Nominations for the 2024 Ontario Senior of the Year Award are now open. This award provides municipalities across the province the opportunity to honour one of their local seniors, who after age 65, have made outstanding contributions to enrich the social, cultural, and civic life of their community.

“Our government recognizes the invaluable contributions that seniors make in our communities through their time, generosity, and expertise,” said Greg Rickford, Member of Provincial Parliament for Kenora–Rainy River. “I encourage all municipalities across the North to take advantage of opportunity to honour local seniors by submitting their nominations for the Ontario Senior of the Year Award.”

For more information on how to submit a nomination online, please visit the Senior of the Year webpage at ontario.ca/page/honours-and-awards-community#section-3. Because only municipalities can submit nominations, if citizens know someone they’d like to suggest as a nominee, they should contact their municipal clerk or councillor.

The deadline for nominations is April 30, 2024.

Personalized certificates for all nominees will be sent to the municipalities that nominated them.

For questions about the upcoming 2024 Ontario Senior of the Year Award,

please contact the Ontario Honours and Awards Secretariat at OntarioHonoursAndAwards@ontario.ca.