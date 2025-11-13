Miinaawaa Ginoondaagomin art exhibit to share substance abuse survival stories across region

An art exhibit featuring photographs and personal reflections from people who have lived through the experience of substance use and mental health challenges will be travelling around the region beginning Nov. 24.

Miinaawaa Ginoondaagomin – And We Were Heard, a PhotoVoice exhibit that shares

stories of strength, healing, and recovery through the eyes of local participants, will recognize National Addictions Awareness Week and its theme of Anchoring Hope.

“This project shines a light on the courage it takes to share your story and the importance of

listening with compassion,” Christie Cousineau, co-chair of the Rainy River District and

An example of a piece that will be on display as part of the Miinaawaa Ginoondaagomin art exhibit that is coming to the Rainy River District beginning November 24, 2025. – Submitted image

Communities Substance Use and Mental Health Team, said in a press release. “Every photo is a reminder that recovery looks different for everyone, but connection and understanding are at the heart of it.”

Each image in the exhibit tells a deeply personal story of resilience, community, and hope and is intended to bring communities together in support of recovery and wellness.

The public are invited to view the free exhibit in:

Fort Frances – Seven Generations Education Institute, November 24, 6:00 p.m.

Rainy River – Legion, November 25, 6:00 p.m.

Atikokan – The Gathering Place, November 27, 6:00 p.m.

“This free community event offers an opportunity to reflect, connect, and support ongoing conversations about mental health and recovery across the Rainy River District,” the Mental Health Team said.