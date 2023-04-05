EDBMHA holds year end awards banquet

The Emo Devlin Barwick Minor Hockey Association (EDBMHA) held its year end banquet Saturday April 1. A huge thank you was expressed to all players, coaches, volunteers and everyone involved with making for another successful hockey season.

This years awards were presented as follows:

U9 (teams white, green and black)

Tony Bliss award (most improved)

Tyson Strachan (green)

Norah Ogden (white)

Quinn Mishibinijina (black)

Most dedicated

Ethan Esselink (green)

Brock Visser (white)

Kinley Gross(black)

Sportsman

Hayden Smith (green)

Hudson Sequin (white)

Amelia Krukoski (black)

Most Improved

Liam Sandelovich (green)

Kane Smith (white)

Ely Kelly (black)

U11 mixed and U11 girls

Doug Wilson Award (sportsmanship and dedicated)

Sam Esselink

Eva Mosbeck

Most dedicated

Wyatt Hayes

Scarlett Asplund

Most improved

Mason Smith

Quinn Veldhuisen

Most sportsman like

Charlie Pelletier

Morgan Teeple

U13 division (teams white, green and black)

MVP

Jordy Goodfellow (white)

Jaxon Veldhuisen (green)

Landon Teeple (black)

Most dedicated

Isabella Foster (white)

Mayelle Greenier (green)

Leah Teeple (black)

Most improved

Reece Wiersema (white)

Kailyn Strachan (green)

Brynlee Libiak (green)

U15 division teams (black and green)

Bob Steele (most versatile)

Parker Wiersema (green)

Landon Flinders ( black)

Most dedicated

Malcom Martin (green)

Darius Smith (black)

Most improved

Orrin McCormick (green)

Kai Sorlie (black)

Most sportsman like

Laila Degrechie (green)

Conner Barron (black)

Tammy Strachan volunteer of the year award

Hope Mosbeck