It is with deep sorrow and much love, that we mourn the sudden passing of Michael James Logan, January 30, 2023 at the age of 42 years, in Katy, Texas. Michael was born in Chatham, New Brunswick on April 30, 1980. Michael moved with his family to Fort Frances in 1987. Michael made many friends while he lived in Fort Frances. He moved to the United States when he was 16, living first in Georgia, and later in Texas.

As a child, Michael was always full of wit and charm. Growing up, Michael was a funny, loving and thoughtful person. Michael seemed to always be tuned into others’ feelings and ready to find ways to make you smile or laugh. Michael had a big heart and loved with all he had. All of his energy was positive energy.

Michael had a love for dogs that was unmatched. His golden retriever Lennon was Michael’s companion for many years. Lennon was by his side through thick and thin. Michael also had a deep love for music and taught himself to play guitar, which he played for his family and friends. His Dad especially, loved listening to him play.

Michael was a chef and through his career was able to funnel his creative mind into beautiful food and was especially proud of his artful plating. He was sought after in the culinary world, so much so that, he was selected to oversee the opening of a Rain Forest Cafe in Dubai, the Galleria-Houston, and one in Nashville, TN.

Michael was predeceased by his father, James Logan, his grandparents Donald and Barbara Bamford and Omar and Marion Logan.