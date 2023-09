Fort Frances mayor Andrew Hallikas and Sunset Country Métis president Brady Hupet prepare to raise the flag of the Métis nation, with the help of CBO John Burrows at the Civic Centre on Tuesday, Sept. 12.

The raising of the flag at the town hall represents a partnership between the town and the local Métis community. New flagpoles have been installed to include the Métis and Treaty #3 flags. The Treaty #3 flag will be raised at a future date.