Women’s minor hockey league holds annual awards night

Tonight, FFGWHA celebrated our athletes, coaches, team managers, board members, bingo volunteers and all other volunteers who helped make the 2022 – 2023 hockey season a success! Thank you to everyone who supported our program this year!

Below is a list of our award winners for this past season. Congratulations to every athlete on their team and individual successes! Have a great summer!

U7 FFGWHA COYOTES

Most Improved – Aela Grynol

MVP – Lex Norman

Most Sportsmanlike– Saylor Carlson

Most Dedicated – Collins Armstrong

U9 FFGWHA RED WOLVES

Most Improved – Ronnie Penagin and Coralina Berti

MVP – Charlie Jarvis (McLellan)

Most Sportsmanlike – Ainsley Johnson

Most Dedicated – Annabelle Cox and Sophia Jack

Larry Tucker Memorial Novice Rookie of the Year Award – Layla Johnson

U11 FFGWHA LEAFS

Most Improved – Klara Wilson

MVP – Olivia Mason

Most Sportsmanlike – Olivia Ronmark-Paishk

Most Dedicated – Norah Redford

U11 FFGWHA LYNX

Most Improved -Khloe Taylor

MVP – Emma Prior

Most Sportsmanlike – Norah McCart

Most Dedicated – Aliyah George

U13 FFGWHA LEAFS

Most Improved – Kerrigan MacLean

MVP – Chiles Perreault

Most Sportsmanlike – Josie Wilson

Most Dedicated – Ava Burns

U13 FFGWHA BOBCATS

Most Improved – Madilyn McDuffe

MVP – Willow Mason

Most Sportsmanlike – Marley Rae Huntley

Most Dedicated – Jorja Guertin

U15/U18 FFGWHA COUGARS

Most Improved – Julia Wrolstad

MVP – Julia Guertin

Most Sportsmanlike – Harper Gunderson

Most Dedicated – Tia Wagar