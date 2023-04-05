Women’s minor hockey league holds annual awards night

Tonight, FFGWHA celebrated our athletes, coaches, team managers, board members, bingo volunteers and all other volunteers who helped make the 2022 – 2023 hockey season a success! Thank you to everyone who supported our program this year!
Below is a list of our award winners for this past season. Congratulations to every athlete on their team and individual successes! Have a great summer!
U7 FFGWHA COYOTES
Most Improved – Aela Grynol
MVP – Lex Norman
Most Sportsmanlike– Saylor Carlson
Most Dedicated – Collins Armstrong
U9 FFGWHA RED WOLVES
Most Improved – Ronnie Penagin and Coralina Berti
MVP – Charlie Jarvis (McLellan)
Most Sportsmanlike – Ainsley Johnson
Most Dedicated – Annabelle Cox and Sophia Jack
Larry Tucker Memorial Novice Rookie of the Year Award – Layla Johnson
U11 FFGWHA LEAFS
Most Improved – Klara Wilson
MVP – Olivia Mason
Most Sportsmanlike – Olivia Ronmark-Paishk
Most Dedicated – Norah Redford
U11 FFGWHA LYNX
Most Improved -Khloe Taylor
MVP – Emma Prior
Most Sportsmanlike – Norah McCart
Most Dedicated – Aliyah George
U13 FFGWHA LEAFS
Most Improved – Kerrigan MacLean
MVP – Chiles Perreault
Most Sportsmanlike – Josie Wilson
Most Dedicated – Ava Burns
U13 FFGWHA BOBCATS
Most Improved – Madilyn McDuffe
MVP – Willow Mason
Most Sportsmanlike – Marley Rae Huntley
Most Dedicated – Jorja Guertin
U15/U18 FFGWHA COUGARS
Most Improved – Julia Wrolstad
MVP – Julia Guertin
Most Sportsmanlike – Harper Gunderson
Most Dedicated – Tia Wagar