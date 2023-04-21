U13 Treaty #3 Ogimaakweg hockey team victorious at Little NHL

Grand Council Treaty #3 and the Kaakewaaseya Justices Services department are pleased to congratulate the U13 Treaty #3 Ogimaakweg on their C-Side victory in the 49th Little NHL, in Mississauga, Ontario.

The Little NHL is a renowned hockey tournament for all Indigenous youth hockey players ages 4-18 in Ontario. There are 28 communities across Treaty #3 and these young women have come together as one to represent the talent, determination, and collaboration that it takes to play a sport that is predominately non-­Indigenous in our area.

This year’s players include Chiles Perreault, Morgan Bundz, Cedar Bruyere, Halle Bruyere, and Nagweyaab Jourdain from Couchiching First Nation; Maggie Romas from Wabigoon Lake Ojibway Nation; Kerrigan Redsky from Shoal Lake #40; Brayleigh Paypom from Washagamis Bay; Vienna Fisher from Niisaachewan Anishinaabe Nation; Sandra Skead, Ariella Kelly from Ojibways of Onigaming First Nation; Serenity McGinnis from Rainy River First Nations; Julia Landon from Wauzhushk Onigum Nation; Abigail Matheson from Mitaanjigamiing First Nation; and Olivia Ronmark-Paishk from Wabaseemoong.

Due to the pandemic, the Little NHL has been cancelled since 2020 which prevented the opportunity for Indigenous families, youth, and coaching staff to network. Hockey is Canada’s official national winter sport and its greatest contribution to world sport. The team jerseys were designed by Grand Council Treaty #3 staff and highlight each of the athletes’ communities.

“When our youth are given chances and new paths are formed, it opens eyes for others to dream bigger. I encourage the athletes to keep pushing forward as strong Anishinaabekweg on the ice and off,” said Ogichidaa Francis Kavanaugh.

Miigwech to those who sponsored Treaty #3 Ogimaakweg and who have taken an opportunity to partner with Grand Council Treaty #3 and lend their support in this initiative.