Swim with the Cyclones swim club

The Fort Frances Cyclones Swim Club have announced the opening of registration for a spring session.

Club president Heather Johnson says the eight-week session running from Apr. 1-May 20 will allow new swimmers to get a feel for what it’s like to swim with the club.

“It’s a developmental swimming opportunity,” Johnson said. “It’s not swimming lessons, it’s for kids who can already swim two lengths of the pool (50 m total) unassisted, so it’s to build on swim skills that they already have.”

Swimmers and parents will have the option to choose between one to three sessions per week. Mondays from 4:30-5:30 p.m. or 5:30-7:00 p.m. Wednesdays at the same times and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. or 12:30-2 p.m. The cost will depend on the number of sessions per week.

“Swimmers will work with qualified and experienced coaches to learn aquatic skills, sportsmanship and teamwork along with fun and friendship,” Johnson said.

There are more details available on the Cyclone Swim Club Facebook page or at cycloneswimclub.ca.