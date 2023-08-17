Swim lessons return this fall at Memorial Sports Centre

The Memorial Sports Centre has announced that swim lessons are scheduled to return this fall on September 5.

“I’m excited that we can get this program back to our residents to get them back into the pool and working on their swimming skills,” said Nathan Young, recreation and culture manager.

Spots are limited depending on the age group. Swimmer placement is at the discretion of the swim instructors and swimmers may be moved to the appropriate level as necessary.

If residents are unsure which swim lesson to register their child into, Young says they can call the Memorial Sports Centre or drop-in at the reception area.

For preschool classes, typically around 5 spots are available. For Parent & Tots classes, 10 spots are available. 8 spots are available for the Swimmers 1 to 3 classes, and 10 spots available for the Swimmer 4 to 6 classes. Lastly, 12 spots are available for the Rookie, Ranger, Star classes.

Giving an overview of the swim schedule, classes will be held on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sundays.

Tuesday classes will take place on September 5th, 12th, 19th, 26th, October 3rd, 10th, 17th, and 24th.

Tuesday Preschool 4 classes will be held from 5:10 to 5:40 p.m. and Swimmer 3 and 4 will be held from 5:10 to 5:55 p.m.

Thursday classes will take place on September 7th, 14th, 21st, 28th, October 5th, 12th, 19th, and 26th.

Rookie, Ranger, Star (Swimmer 7, 8, 9) classes will be held from 5 to 6 p.m. and Swimmer 5 will be held from 6:10 to 6:55 p.m.

Saturday classes will be a 7-week session that takes place on September 9th, 16th, 23rd, October 7th, 14th, 21st, November 4th.

The centre notes that no classes will be held on September 30th and October 28th.

On Saturdays, Preschool 1 and 2 will be held from 11:30 to 12:00 p.m., Preschool 3 and 5 will be held from 12:10 to 12:40 p.m., and additional lessons may be scheduled from 12 to 2 p.m. depending on registration needs.

Sunday classes will take place on September 10, 17th, 24th, October 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, and 29th.

Parent & Tot 1 will be held from 9 to 9:30 a.m., Parent & Tot 2 from 9:35 to 10:05 a.m., Parent & Tot 3 from 10:10 to 10:40 a.m., Swimmer 1 from 4 to 4:30 p.m., Swimmer 2 from 4:35 to 5:05 p.m. and Swimmer 6 from 5:10 to 5:55 p.m.

The Memorial Sports Centre also notes that the swim lesson schedule is subject to change based on registration. Classes may be combined, moved, cancelled or added.

Registration opens on August 21. Young says that the schedule is posted on their website for parents to reference.

“They can register online or by contacting us here at the sports centre,” he said. “Each of the classes do have a waitlist. The waitlist will help us to determine which classes, if any, we need to change with the schedule or update as we try to accommodate as many swimmers as we can.”