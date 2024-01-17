Rivals squashed at Rendez-Vous Open

The 36th year edition of the Clubs Annual home tourney this past weekend is now in the books. 64 players entered in 12 different divisions Thursday through Sunday’s afternoon finals. The tourney was once again successful with both adult and 24 juniors entered.

Players were from Thunder Bay, Sioux Lookout, Winnipeg and local contingent.

Saturday nights banquet at the Rendezvous honoured long time squash member Toby Munro who passed in 2023. Also honoured were perennial sponsors Helen & Mike Andrusco, Triple A Contracting, Al & Sherri Christiansen, Al’s Racquet Stringing and Sarah Noonan Faragher of the LaPlace Rendezvous.

A new milestone for the 36th annual tourney was a 3 generation family entry in the tournament. Grampa Mark Faragher, son’s Chris & Chad Faragher along with daughter in law Sarah Noonan Faragher and grandson Theo Faragher all participated – Awesome.

In Men’s A Open 16 year old Ivo Thiessen defeated his father Jon Thiessen of Winnipeg last year’s champion. Third place was Sean Cameron of Thunder Bay.

Men’s A event was a local battle with Chad Faragher rising to the occasion, down 2-0 he ran off 3 straight games verses Mike Canfield. Second place was Gerson Agustin of Sioux Lookout with third place in A went to local Jeff Wright.

The B Open final Thunder Bay coach Joe Petch put his name on the plaque, runner-up went to Steve Bill fellow Thunder Bay coach.

The Men’s B a dedicated Joey Angus was victorious with locals Ryan Brady getting runner-up and Alex Bruyere placing 3rd.

Men’s C Open local Mike Brady repeated as champion. Andreas Asmus of Sioux Lookout emerging in 2nd place and local Dan Gavel was 3rd.

In Men’s C division Sarah Noonan who moved from Ladies B defeated all entrants winning the championship over Isaiah Andrusco of Winnipeg. Ken Bannon of Thunder Bay took 3rd place honours.

In Men’s D field junior Cameron Bill of Thunder Bay was victorious, 2nd place locals Scott Basaraba and Matt Begin in 3rd place.

Ladies B event Nikki Bagacki outlasted 2nd place Mary-Beth Tkachuk winning the division. Rhonda Bill of Thunder Bay scooped 3rd place.

Ladies C event was evenly contested by local ladies, Kaily Greengrass topped the field to win the division. Hannah McLeod runner-up and third went to Jenna Clendenning.

In the junior event we once again had 3 divisions for the varied levels of play.

Junior A event Nathan Andrusco of Winnipeg last year’s finalist took the title this year. Local junior Reed St. Croix who was his first year playing ended in second place. Another local junior Graeme Drombolis captured 3rd place honours.

Junior B was a Thunder Bay affair mostly with Nathaniel Anderson defeating fellow Thunder Bay junior Utah Bannon for the title. Young new local junior Theo Faragher ended in 3rd place.

Beginner event Junior C local Yahia Elkeir who took first place defeated his younger brother Yousif who was runner-up. Third place was local Aela Drombolis and rounding out 4th was first year player Chase Bruyere.

All players and parents made the tournament a fun and memorable weekend.

Unfortunately we will not be sending juniors to the Ontario Winter Games in Thunder Bay for February. Squash was cancelled along with 12 other sports due to Southern Ontario not willing to come to the north. Total disappointment for players and coaches.

Squash Canada is planning a centre of Canada Junior squash tournament in Winnipeg to showcase the inclusion of squash in the Olympics in 2028 for the first time. Tentatively April 2024 it will be held.

Next up for Sunset Country Squash Club is the Manitoba Open pro-am on March 6-10th, 2024 followed by Thunder Bay’s Silver Fox/Squash Cancer tourney to be held April 19-21st, 2024.