Red Lake Miners sign Callum McCormick

Red Lake, Ontario – The Red Lake Miners are thrilled to announce the signing of talented forward Callum McCormick for the upcoming season. McCormick, a 2006-born player hailing from Fort Frances, Ontario, joins the team after an impressive season with the Kenora Thistles u18 AAA team.

During his time with the Thistles, McCormick showcased his exceptional skills, finishing tied for the lead in points with 27. In 44 games, he recorded an impressive 6 goals and 21 assists, establishing himself as a key contributor to the team’s success.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the upcoming season, McCormick shared, “My goals are to have a successful first season of Jr Hockey and play the game for as long as I can! I’m excited for the opportunity to move to Red Lake and play with people I haven’t played with before.”

Known for his hard work ethic and playmaking abilities, McCormick is set to make a significant impact with the Miners. Speaking about his new acquisition, Head Coach & General Manager Lee Stone stated, “Callum impressed immensely at the NWO Showcase, and after reviewing footage of his play in the Manitoba u18 league, it was evident that he was someone we wanted to add to our organization.”

Stone further praised McCormick’s dedication and willingness to go the extra mile for his team, saying, “His work rate is second to none, and he is more than willing to put his body on the line to help his team, regardless of the score or time of the game.”

The Red Lake Miners are excited to welcome Callum McCormick to the team and believe that his addition will further strengthen their roster for the upcoming season. Fans can look forward to witnessing McCormick’s hardworking style of play and his ability to create scoring opportunities for his teammates.