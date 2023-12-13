Plunge into the new year with the Voyageur Lions Club

Assuming Rainy Lake is adequately frozen by New Year’s Day, the Voyageur Lions Club will continue the annual tradition of their polar plunge with fundraisers plunging into the icy waters of Rainy Lake.

Bill Michl is organizing the event for the Voyageur Lions. He says they’re hoping the event grows from last year, which was the first year back after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hopefully we’ll have a few more than last year,” Michl said. “We’ve got six groups signed up so far but I don’t know exactly how many are in each group and we’ve had a couple individuals express interest but haven’t picked up pledge forms. I’m assuming we’ll have about 20 people.”

The mild fall, however, has made the event a little difficult to nail down. The need to have several people in a relatively small space to ensure the plunge is done safely means the ice needs to be pretty thick which is not necessarily the case around Rainy Lake so far this year.

“What I’m hoping for now are good ice conditions,” Michl said.

The club is hoping the plunge and other events can help replenish its coffers.

“Our budget is kind of shot because of the pandemic,” Michl said. “So we didn’t have any advertising in the papers or radio. We’re just hoping our social media posts get attention and we’ll be in better shape next year.”

Plungers can raise funds for the lions club which then uses the money to go towards different worthy causes around the area or they can fundraise for their own charity and split the proceeds 50-50 with the Lions Club.

There’s plenty of fun being had in the seconds before hitting the ice cold water in this file photo from the January 2020 Polar Plunge. The chilly fundraising event is once again being held by the Voyageur Lions Club on New Year’s Day 2024. – File photo

“Anybody can choose whatever nonprofit or charity as long as it’s a registered one. When they jump we split 50-50 on the proceeds or they can jump for our club too,” Michl said. “But most of them go for another charity and then the organization that raises the most funds, we give them an extra $300 for their efforts.”

There are also prizes for costumes if the plungers choose to wear one.

One example of this is Fort Frances Lakers player moms Missy Nelson and Beanie Lowes who will be fundraising for the Lakers for their plunge.

Registration for the plunge starts at 1 p.m. on New Year’s day, Jan. 1 at La Place Rendez Vous. Michl says the hotel restaurant won’t be open, so spectators will need to bundle up.

Anyone interested in taking the polar plunge should contact Bill Michl at 807-276-1334 or bmichl226@gmail.com