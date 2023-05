The Muskies FFHS Badminton team made their hometown proud, with a great showing at NWOSSAA, held last week at Superior Collegiate and Vocational Institute. Payton Dolyny and Taryn Oster placed first in the Junior Girls Doubles. They were undefeated with a 5-0 record. Julia Guertin placed second in Sr. Girls singles with a 4-1 record. Julia will be heading to OFSAA, which will be held May 11-13 in Port Hope. Congratulations!