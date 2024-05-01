Nicholas to step down as SIJHL Commissioner.  

Thunder Bay, ON – The Superior International Junior Hockey League (SIJHL) is announcing the departure of Darrin Nicholas, who has served as league commissioner since 2020. Nicholas will be stepping down from his role to pursue new opportunities in another field.

“After much reflection, I have decided to embark on a new chapter in my professional journey.” Nicholas stated.

“Serving as commissioner of the SIJHL has been an incredible privilege and honour” Nicholas continued. “I am grateful for the friendships I have been able to forge both within the region and in hockey circles across the continent, and it’s been a distinct pleasure to have played a small part in the league’s growth. My experience has only reinforced my belief in the power of the game, and the vital role that junior A hockey plays in our communities.”

Nicholas served as the SIJHL’s sixth commissioner since the league’s inception in 2001.

Notable achievements during his tenure were the successful navigation of the Covid-19 pandemic, the return of the SIJHL hockey in Sioux Lookout with the expansion Bombers who began play in 2022, and for the first time dropping the puck in the Kenora market with the launch of the Islanders this past season.

“I want to express my sincere gratitude to Darrin for his service and leadership as commissioner of the SIJHL,” said Douglas Lein, Chairman of the SIJHL Board of Governors. “We wish him all the best and know he will make a positive impact as he moves to the next phase of his career.”

The SIJHL Board of Governors will immediately begin the search for a new commissioner to lead the league into the next chapter in its evolution.

Nicholas is committed to ensuring a smooth transition, concluding: “The foundation of the league is the strength, resilience, and shared love for the game. I have no doubt it will find the perfect leader to carry the torch, and that the league will continue to flourish. I look forward to cheering from the sidelines as a proud fan for years to come and will support it however I’m able.”

The SIJHL remains committed to its mission of promoting the sport of hockey, fostering community engagement, and providing a platform for athletes to showcase their talent and passion for the game.

Presently, the 2024 Bill Salonen Cup Champion Sioux Lookout Bombers are preparing to compete in the 2024 Centennial Cup National Junior A Championships (Oakville, ON, May 9 – 19), and regular season play will commence for the 2024-25 season in September 2024.