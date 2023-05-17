New members join Lakers board

On Wednesday night eight names were added to the ranks of the Fort Frances Lakers Board of Directors at the team’s annual general meeting.

Lakers President Gary Silander says he’s pleased with the new additions.

“The new Board of Directors has a lot of life with young people getting involved,” Silander said.

At the meeting the decision was made to allow the board to grow and take on new members while old members were also re-elected.

“I think it will make a big change with more people on board,” Silander said. “New blood helps.”

The new members are Billie-Jo Dittaro, Mike Cuzzilino, Mike Dobing, Glen Kellar, Cam Carr, Bob Bosma, Kaleb Firth and Missy Nelson.

The new members join re-elected or second-year members Gary Silander, Wayne Allen, Angie Korzinski, Sarah Freeman-Kivimaki, Kevin Schulz, John Kotnik, Josephine Tibbs, and Gord Hyatt to make up the board for the ’23-’24 season.

At the meeting Silander expressed his thanks to outgoing board members Amy Gushulak, Allan Bliss, Jane Johnstone, Melanie McPherson and Ria McPherson.

Silander says big changes are on the horizon for the organization.

“There’s a lot of enthusiasm overall on the board,” Silander said. “Everybody is happy to be here and I think we’re going to make this work.”

At the meeting Silander encouraged anyone interested to get involved with volunteering with the Jr. A hockey club saying “You don’t have to be on the board to volunteer.”