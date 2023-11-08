Muskies return from OFSAA Cross Country

The Muskies Cross Country team has competed once again at OFSAA, making coach John Dutton proud at how well they represented their school.

“That said, I am very proud of the group and how well they represented our school. A great group of kids,” he said.

The race took place on November 4, 2023, at Centennial Park in Etobicoke, with clear weather and temperatures around 10 degrees.

Eight runners competed this year. While Coach Dutton said the races went pretty well, he noted that the team didn’t get the result they had hoped for. “I think maybe the crazy travel times took their toll a bit,” he said.

Parker Sisco represented the Junior Boys, Abby Waldner represented the Junior Girls, Rex Tolton represented the Senior Boys, and the Muskies Senior Girls included Miranda Wilson, Payton Dolyny, Harper Gunderson, Sammi Hillier and Mckenna McTavish.

Payton Dolyny, left, and Miranda Wilson were two of the Muskie Cross Country runners who attended the OFSAA Cross Country meet in Etobicoke last weekend. Coach John Dutton said he was proud of the group of athletes and how they represented Fort Frances High School. – Facebook photo

To prepare for the race, runners practiced four days a week in snowy conditions in the Rainy River District, said Sisco, who when asked how he was feeling, noted that he was happily full of pancakes from the morning.

Most of the team had competed at OFSAA in the past, however Gunderson, Hillier and McTavish hit the OFSAA trails for the first time this year.

Most said they felt a mixture of excitement and nervousness before the race, and noted that this year’s path at Centennial Park had a particularly large hill.

Muskie OFSAA Cross Country results:

Parker Sisco—198 out of 268

Miranda Wilson—156 out of 269

Payton Dolyny—229 out of 269

Harper Gunderson—257 out of 269

Mckenna McTavish—269 out of 269

Results not found online for Sammi Hillier, Rex Tolton, and Abby Waldner.