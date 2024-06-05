Muskies bring home hardware

Congratulations to the Muskie track team who competed in Thunder Bay at the NWOSSAA track and field championships over the past 2 days.

Muskies finished 5th overall in the 15 team competition. Here are our medal winners:

NOVICE GIRLS

Harper Woolsey – Silver in Shot and Javelin Novice Girls

Emily Jerry – Silver in High Jump and Bronze in Long Jump – Novice Girls

Ayanna Savage – Silver in Discus – Novice Girls

NOVICE BOYS

Zander McCormick – Bronze in 100m and 200m – Novice Boys

JUNIOR BOYS

Tarran Enge – Silver in 100m, 200m and Long Jump – Junior Boys

SENIOR GIRLS

Miranda Wilson – Gold in 800m and Bronze in 3000m – Senior Girls

Avery Sinclair – Gold in Discus – Senior Girls

Aubrey Eldridge – Silver in Discus – Senior Girls

SENIOR BOYS

Ben Huziak – Gold in Discus and Silver in Shot – Senior Boys

Miranda, Avery and Ben are heading to London to compete at OFSAA while our silver medalist must now wait to see results at 2 other Northern Ontario regional meets to see if they will be making the trip to London.

Congratulations to the medal winners and to the whole team on an excellent season.