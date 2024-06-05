 

Muskies bring home hardware

5 June 2024
From John Dutton

Congratulations to the Muskie track team who competed in Thunder Bay at the NWOSSAA track and field championships over the past 2 days.

Muskies finished 5th overall in the 15 team competition. Here are our medal winners:

NOVICE GIRLS

Harper Woolsey – Silver in Shot and Javelin Novice Girls

Emily Jerry – Silver in High Jump and Bronze in Long Jump – Novice Girls

Ayanna Savage – Silver in Discus – Novice Girls

NOVICE BOYS

Zander McCormick – Bronze in 100m and 200m – Novice Boys

JUNIOR BOYS

Tarran Enge – Silver in 100m, 200m and Long Jump – Junior Boys

SENIOR GIRLS

Miranda Wilson – Gold in 800m and Bronze in 3000m – Senior Girls

Avery Sinclair – Gold in Discus – Senior Girls

Aubrey Eldridge – Silver in Discus – Senior Girls

SENIOR BOYS

Ben Huziak – Gold in Discus and Silver in Shot – Senior Boys

Miranda, Avery and Ben are heading to London to compete at OFSAA while our silver medalist must now wait to see results at 2 other Northern Ontario regional meets to see if they will be making the trip to London.

Congratulations to the medal winners and to the whole team on an excellent season.

Times Web Design
Login to the Digital Edition
Cousineau Real Estate
Your Ad Here
Who's Online?
Subscribe