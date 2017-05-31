Local sports shorts

Staff

The Ontario Volleyball Association will hold its 14U Region 1 tryouts this Sunday at Fort High for boys and girls born from Sept. 1, 2002-Dec. 31, 2003.

A total of 12 girls and nine boys may be invited to attend the OVA Region 1 high-performance centre in North Bay from July 2-7 (boys) and July 17-22 (girls).

Sessions for male athletes will run Sunday from 9-11 a.m. and 2-4 p.m.

The girls will take to the court from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

• • •

The Fort Frances Volleyball Camp for boys and girls in Grades 7-12 will take place June 26-30 at Fort High.

The sessions will be led by Bob Kowal and Megan Derouard, who led the Muskie junior girls’ and Kenora Bronco senior girls’ squads, respectively, last season.

Special guest instructor will be Andy Mather, current coach for Bourne High School in Buzzards Bay, Mass., whose other coaching stops have included the NCAA Division I Boston College Eagles.

Each day’s sessions will run from 9 a.m.-2 p.m., with the cost set at $150/person that includes a T-shirt and an evaluation.

Those interested can pick up and drop off the registration form at Fort High before June 15.

• • •

Monday’s early-morning rains washed out the Kitchen Creek Kickoff Tournament.

There was no word on a rescheduled date as of press time.

• • •

Anyone interested in the sailing life is invited down to the Ranier dock today to find out more about the sport.

The Rendezvous Yacht Club is holding an introductory meeting from 5-7 p.m.

Those attending will be able to tour a boat, ask experienced sailors questions, and go for a ride in one of the vessels (weather permitting).