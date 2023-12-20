LeBlanc wins gold at Northwestern Ontario Open Judo Championships in Thunder Bay

A young fighter from Borderland Judo Club made it to the Northwestern Ontario Open Judo Championships and won gold for his division.

The championships took place at Pope Jean Paul II Elementary School in Thunder Bay on December 9 to 10.

Michell LeBlanc was the only one to represent his club.

Sensei Gordon Witherspoon shared the results that LeBlanc won gold in his division for the Ne-Waza (grappling techniques) portion of the tournament that took place on the first day.

Mitchell LeBlanc, centre, won gold at Northwestern Ontario Open Judo Championships in Thunder Bay. He’s pictured with his teachers, sensei Gordon Witherspoon and sensei Randy Ball. – Submitted photo

On Sunday, December 10, LeBlanc won gold again in the Shiai (throwing techniques and grappling techniques).

“He did awesome,” sensei Witherspoon said. “He had some really tough fights but he showed great poise by remaining calm and executing his techniques when he got the chance.”

In the photo pictured is sensei Witherspoon, LeBlanc, and sensei Randy Ball.