Lakers playoff series shifts back home

The Fort Frances Lakers are up against it as their first-round matchup with the Dryden GM Ice Dogs comes back home after two losses away.

The Lakers lost the first two games of the best of seven series on Thursday and Saturday, 7-4 and 9-3 respectively.

The next game in the series is tonight (Monday March 27) at 8:15 p.m. Game four follows Tuesday night at the same time. The Lakers are encouraging any fans at the games to vote for their favourite player.

The Lakers would also like to highlight Boston Pizza Players of the month for December, January, and February. The player of the month for December was goaltender Brenden Stroble, January’s player of the month was Brady Krentz, and February’s was Brady Wicklund.

The Lakers are also raffling off a team-signed stick with tickets available both nights the draw will be done during the third period of Tuesday’s game.