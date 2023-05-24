Laker Brenden Stroble commits to St. Scholastica

Fort Frances Lakers goaltender Brenden Stroble has committed to the College of St. Scholastica in Duluth for the 2023-24 season.

The 6-foot, 174-pound Livonia Michigan native backstopped the Lakers to a .889 save percentage in 35 regular season contests and posted a .894 save percentage in 5 playoff games – including a sensational performance, where he stopped 56 of 57 shots to force game 4 in the series against the Dryden Ice Dogs on March 29.

Stroble finished the 2022-2023 season as the most awarded Laker, taking home trophies for MVP, Most Dedicated Player, and the Fan Favourite Award.

“Brenden Stroble is a first-class hockey player and great human being,” said Lakers Head Coach, Tyler Miller. “He showed his dedication by going to the gym seven days a week, was first to practice, and we could always count on him for community events. He made saves that made you do a double-take, and those saves happened all season. We wish him the best in his NCAA career.”

Stroble said that though the season didn’t end as planned, he would not have wanted to be a part of any other team.

“Being part of the Lakers organization was one of the most memorable times of my life,” said Stroble.

“My teammates continued to have my back while battling hard in front of me all season long. My time in Fort Frances was also memorable due to my amazing billet family and the great Lakers fans. They welcomed me and made Fort Frances my home away from home.”

“I think everyone can see Coach Miller and the rest of his staff are working hard toward building and putting together a very promising team with a bright future. I may not be playing for the Lakers

anymore, but I will always be cheering them on. Thank you, Lakers nation!”

Stroble will join a Saints squad that finished 2022-2023 as MIAC Regular Season Champions with a 17-7-3 overall record in NCAA Division III.

To follow Stroble’s career with the St. Scholastica Saints, visit csssaints.com.