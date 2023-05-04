Kam River Fighting Walleye win SIJHL Championship, Salonen Cup

Kam River took game seven of the SIJHL finals 5-4 over the Thunder Bay North Stars in a back and forth affair that almost saw the North Stars complete a comeback.

Thunder Bay took the lead on a goal from by Dylan Bertrand 7:05 into the first, but Kam River responded and scored the next three goals, from Riley Borody, Max Leduc and Kobe Braham respectively to go up 3-1 in the second period.

Edison Weeks scored for the North Stars scored at the midway point of the second to narrow the Walleye lead to 3-2

Kam River scored just two minutes into the final frame on a marker from Euan Morrison and stretched the lead to 5-2 on a Ryan Doucette goal at 12:09. Thunder Bay weren’t resigned to their fate though, as Nikolas Campbell scored 16:09. Kam River’s Anthony Oviedo took a four-minute high-sticking penalty at 18:24 giving the North Stars a glimmer of hope, however they were only able to get one goal from Colby Feist and Kam River claimed the championship.

Kam River will now go on to represent the SIJHL at the Centennial Cup, JR A National Championships being held in Portage La Prairie, MB from May 11-21.