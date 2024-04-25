Hockey players from across the region in town this weekend to showcase talent

The Fort Frances Lakers and Red Lake Miners will combine their spring ID camps to host the first NWO Hockey Showcase from April 26-28 at the Memorial Sports Centre in Fort Frances, Ontario. The event, sponsored by BMI Group, will feature 66 of the best AAA, Prep School, Junior and High School players from Northwestern Ontario, Manitoba, and the Northern United States.

Participants will be separated into four teams, showcasing their skills over 10 games

throughout the course of the weekend. Junior and Prep School Scouts from Canada and the United States will be in attendance.

Teams include SIJHL Thunder Bay North Stars, and Dryden Ice Dogs in addition to hosts Lakers and Miners. Other Junior teams include the Neepawa Titans of the Manitoba Junior Hockey league, the Chilliwack Jets of the Pacific Junior Hockey League, the Sheridan Hawks of the NA3HL, The Pilot Mound Hockey Academy and the Kenora Thistles who play in the Manitoba U18 AAA league.

This makes the NWO Junior Hockey Showcase a “one stop” opportunity for players to be seen by multiple teams.

There will be lots of interest for local spectators as over a dozen hockey players from the Rainy River District will be playing. Among the locals participating are Brayton Levesque, Deagan Watson, Jack Wood, Dax Laplante, Darnell Kempf, Aiden Jean, Emmerson Evans, Alex Booth, Ashton Armstrong and Cam Mann. These local products and many more, will be looking to show what they can do on the ice in front of scouts from across North America.

All games this weekend are open to the public and admission to the showcase is free for spectators. The first game gets underway at 4:45 p.m. at Ice For Kids Arena and game two goes at 6:30 p.m.

The Fort Frances Lakers will also be hosting a beer garden fundraiser on the concourse during the games.

Follow @nwoshowcase on Instagram for photos, highlights, video content, player interviews, and streaming information throughout the weekend.